Keros Therapeutics Showcases Innovations at Major Conferences

November 26, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

An announcement from Keros Therapeutics ( (KROS) ) is now available.

Keros Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is set to make waves at two major healthcare conferences with CEO Jasbir S. Seehra presenting on their innovative therapeutics targeting TGF-ß protein signaling disorders. Investors can tune in to the fireside chats at the Piper Sandler and Evercore HealthConx conferences, with replays available online, to explore Keros’ promising products tackling conditions like cytopenias and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

KROS

