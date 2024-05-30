Kermode Unveils Exciting Assay Results at Eastgate

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has announced promising assay results from selected samples at the Eastgate BC project, with significant gold and zinc findings in two key areas, Pasayten and the Red Star Mine. The exploration included historical sites with over 100 years of mining history and presented noteworthy mineralization, including sugary quartz and unweathered sulphides.

