Keppel REIT Launches A$50 Million Green Notes

November 12, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Keppel REIT (SG:K71U) has released an update.

Keppel REIT has announced the pricing of A$50 million in floating rate green notes, set to mature in 2027, under its multicurrency debt issuance programme. The proceeds will be used to refinance projects aligned with their green financing framework, with DBS Bank acting as the sole manager for this offering. These notes offer quarterly interest payments based on the Bank Bill Swap reference rate, appealing to investors interested in sustainable finance.

