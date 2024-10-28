News & Insights

Stocks
KPLIF

Keppel Infrastructure Secures $75M Loan with Key Conditions

October 28, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keppel Infrastructure (SG:A7RU) has released an update.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust has secured a S$75 million revolving credit facility with specific conditions tied to changes in its trustee-manager’s ownership or management. If Keppel Capital Holdings or Keppel Ltd. ceases to have control, or if the trustee-manager resigns or is removed without a suitable replacement, the loan must be repaid immediately. This move highlights Keppel’s strategic financial maneuvering to safeguard its infrastructure investments.

For further insights into SG:A7RU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KPLIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.