Keppel Infrastructure Secures $75M Loan with Key Conditions

Keppel Infrastructure (SG:A7RU) has released an update.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust has secured a S$75 million revolving credit facility with specific conditions tied to changes in its trustee-manager’s ownership or management. If Keppel Capital Holdings or Keppel Ltd. ceases to have control, or if the trustee-manager resigns or is removed without a suitable replacement, the loan must be repaid immediately. This move highlights Keppel’s strategic financial maneuvering to safeguard its infrastructure investments.

For further insights into SG:A7RU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.