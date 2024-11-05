News & Insights

Stocks
KPDCF

Keppel DC REIT Issues New Units to Cover Management Fees

November 05, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keppel DC REIT (SG:AJBU) has released an update.

Keppel DC REIT has issued 425,752 new units at S$2.2070 each to cover management fees for its data center holdings across Europe and Asia for the third quarter of 2024. This payment method aligns with the trust deed, allowing the manager to receive fees in units and cash. The manager now holds approximately 0.951% of the total issued units.

For further insights into SG:AJBU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KPDCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.