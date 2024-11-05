Keppel DC REIT Issues New Units to Cover Management Fees

Keppel DC REIT (SG:AJBU) has released an update.

Keppel DC REIT has issued 425,752 new units at S$2.2070 each to cover management fees for its data center holdings across Europe and Asia for the third quarter of 2024. This payment method aligns with the trust deed, allowing the manager to receive fees in units and cash. The manager now holds approximately 0.951% of the total issued units.

