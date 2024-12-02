News & Insights

Keong Hong Holdings Strives to Boost Financial Health

December 02, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Keong Hong Holdings Limited (SG:5TT) has released an update.

Keong Hong Holdings Limited is actively working to improve its financial health after being placed on the SGX-ST’s Watch-List due to financial criteria. The company is closely monitoring its operating costs and exploring strategic business plans to meet the necessary exit criteria. Shareholders will be informed of any significant progress as the company aims to avoid potential delisting.

