Kenon Holdings to Sell Remaining ZIM Shares

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is making strategic moves involving its shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, including plans to sell its remaining stake and engaging in a cash settled capped call transaction. This maneuver, following a previous sale and collar transaction, could yield Kenon approximately $93 million. Investors interested in Kenon’s financial strategies and stock movements might find these developments noteworthy.

