News & Insights

Stocks

Kenedix Realty Earns CASBEE Certification for 15 Properties

October 31, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (JP:8972) has released an update.

Kenedix Realty Investment Corporation has achieved CASBEE Certification for 15 of its properties, highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability in real estate. The certification, which evaluates the environmental performance of buildings, includes properties ranked from S to B+, showcasing Kenedix’s efforts in enhancing building efficiency.

For further insights into JP:8972 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.