Kenedix Realty Earns CASBEE Certification for 15 Properties

Kenedix Realty Investment Corporation has achieved CASBEE Certification for 15 of its properties, highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability in real estate. The certification, which evaluates the environmental performance of buildings, includes properties ranked from S to B+, showcasing Kenedix’s efforts in enhancing building efficiency.

