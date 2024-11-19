News & Insights

Kelly Partners Group Reports Strong FY24 Financials

November 19, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:KPG) has released an update.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: KPG) showcases strong financial performance in FY24 with a revenue run rate of $134 million and a robust return on invested capital of 28%. The company’s strategic growth across 4 countries and 600 team members highlights its commitment to delivering shareholder value and sustained organizational growth. Investors may find the 17.4 cents free cash flow per share particularly noteworthy as a marker of financial health.

For further insights into AU:KPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

