Kelly Partners Group Reports Strong FY24 Financials

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:KPG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: KPG) showcases strong financial performance in FY24 with a revenue run rate of $134 million and a robust return on invested capital of 28%. The company’s strategic growth across 4 countries and 600 team members highlights its commitment to delivering shareholder value and sustained organizational growth. Investors may find the 17.4 cents free cash flow per share particularly noteworthy as a marker of financial health.
For further insights into AU:KPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike Hits Europe
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Jobs in Europe
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Names New AI Chip Line “Jaguar Shores”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.