Kelly Partners Group Reports Strong FY24 Financials

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:KPG) has released an update.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: KPG) showcases strong financial performance in FY24 with a revenue run rate of $134 million and a robust return on invested capital of 28%. The company’s strategic growth across 4 countries and 600 team members highlights its commitment to delivering shareholder value and sustained organizational growth. Investors may find the 17.4 cents free cash flow per share particularly noteworthy as a marker of financial health.

