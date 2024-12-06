News & Insights

Stocks
AIM

Kellner Group urges AIM ImmunoTech shareholders to vote the Gold card

December 06, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Ted Kellner, as the nominating stockholder and a nominee, together with his other nominees, Todd Deutsch, Robert L. Chioini and Paul W. Sweeney issued a press release in connection with their efforts to bring accountability to the entrenched, incumbent Board of Directors of AIM Immunotech (AIM) Inc. In it they urged all AIM ImmunoTech shareholders to vote the Gold proxy card.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AIM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.