Kellner Group urges AIM ImmunoTech shareholders to vote the Gold card

Ted Kellner, as the nominating stockholder and a nominee, together with his other nominees, Todd Deutsch, Robert L. Chioini and Paul W. Sweeney issued a press release in connection with their efforts to bring accountability to the entrenched, incumbent Board of Directors of AIM Immunotech (AIM) Inc. In it they urged all AIM ImmunoTech shareholders to vote the Gold proxy card.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AIM:
- AIM ImmunoTech: ‘Activist Group slate is wrong vhoice’ for shareholders
- Kellner Group urges AIM ImmunoTech stockholders to vote for its nominees
- AIM ImmunoTech Aligns Compensation with Shareholder Strategy
- AIM ImmunoTech announces cash conservation plan, committment to Ampligen
- Kellner Group isses letter to stockholders of AIM ImmunoTech
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.