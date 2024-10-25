News & Insights

Keller Group's Shareholding Update and Global Reach

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Keller Group plc has announced that Helen Speakman, closely associated with CEO Michael Speakman, sold 43,000 ordinary shares at £16.32 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction leaves Mr. Speakman with a total interest of 151,745 shares. Keller Group is a leading geotechnical contractor, handling projects across five continents.

