KE Holdings reports Q3 EPS RMB 1.53 vs. RMB 1.80 last year

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 22.6B vs. RMB 17.8B last year. Gross transaction value was RMB 736.8B. Mobile monthly active users averaged 46.2M in Q3. Stanley Yongdong Peng, chairman of the board and CEO of Beike, commented, “In the third quarter of 2024, we continued to demonstrate proactive and sustainable growth momentum. Against the backdrop of market adjustments, each of our business lines achieved solid results. In our housing transaction services, we are actively pursuing growth while also committed to fostering a more harmonious ecosystem. Through initiatives such as the ‘store point-based system’, we’re helping store owners achieve better returns and benefit from the platform’s value, ultimately enhancing their level of satisfaction with the platform. In our home renovation and furnishing and home rental services, we are also continuously strengthening our foundational capabilities across product development, process restructuring, and supply chain improvements. Meanwhile, we have officially upgraded our management governance framework, adopting a mechanism of clear responsibilities and collective leadership to deliberate and plan key strategies and matters, ensuring steady and sustainable growth for the Company.”

