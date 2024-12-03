News & Insights

Stocks

KDA Group Advances in Québec Health Record Integration

December 03, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KDA Group Inc. (TSE:KDA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KDA Group Inc. has made significant progress in integrating its Medherize project with the Québec Health Record system by completing the first phase of the certification process. This milestone highlights KDA’s commitment to providing a secure connection for healthcare professionals and patients. The company is confident in achieving full compliance to enhance its platform’s capabilities.

For further insights into TSE:KDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.