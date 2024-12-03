KDA Group Advances in Québec Health Record Integration

KDA Group Inc. (TSE:KDA) has released an update.

KDA Group Inc. has made significant progress in integrating its Medherize project with the Québec Health Record system by completing the first phase of the certification process. This milestone highlights KDA’s commitment to providing a secure connection for healthcare professionals and patients. The company is confident in achieving full compliance to enhance its platform’s capabilities.

