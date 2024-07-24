KBR Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Adjusted EBITDA Up

KBR, Inc. KBR reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company performed well across key metrics and expects this trend to continue for the rest of the year. Driven by robust performance in its core business, KBR raised its adjusted EBITDA and cash flow guidance for 2024.



However, KBR's stock experienced a 0.9% decline in the pre-market trading session on Jul 24, following the earnings release.

Inside the Headlines

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents topped the consensus estimate of 79 cents by 5.1% and grew 12% year over year.



Total revenues of $1.86 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.88 billion by 1.6% but rose 6% year over year. The upside was predominantly driven by expansion in Sustainable Technology Solutions and notable advancements within Government Solutions. The International, Defense & Intel and Science and Space sectors witnessed new contracts and on-contract growth. However, this positive trend was partially offset by a decline in Ukraine's activity in Readiness & Sustainment.

KBR, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% year over year to $216 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 75 basis points to 11.6%. Our model expected adjusted EBITDA to grow 11.1% year over year to $212.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.2% in the quarter.

Segmental & Backlog Details

Revenues in the Government Solutions or GS segment increased 3.3% year over year to $1.4 billion. The upside was backed by new and on-contract growth across its businesses. Our model predicted that the segment revenues would grow 7.1% in the quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $145 million, up from $143 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4% fell 20 bps year over year. The segment benefited from the favorable international mix, excellent award fees and strong project execution.



Sustainable Technology Solutions' or STS revenues rose 14.2% year over year to $458 million, driven by increased demand for sustainable services and technology. Our model predicted that the segment revenues would rise 10.7% to $444 million in the quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.5% to $98 million from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was up 150 bps year-over-year to 21.4%. The upside can be attributed to a favorable revenue mix, the achievement of certain licensing milestones, joint venture performance and increased demand.



As of Jun 28, 2024, the total backlog (including award options of $3.332 billion) was $20.1 billion compared with $21.73 billion at 2023-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.89 billion. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment contributed $3.92 billion to the total backlog.



At the end of the second quarter, the company delivered a trailing 12-month book-to-bill of 1.0x.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Jun 28, 2024, KBR’s cash and cash equivalents were $414 million, up from $304 million at 2023-end. Long-term debt was $1.9 million at the second quarter of 2024-end, up from $1.8 million at 2023-end.



In the first six months of 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $261 million, down from $288 million in the year-ago period. It had an adjusted free cash flow of $226 million during the same period, down from $250 million a year ago.

Updated 2024 Guidance

KBR still expects total revenues in the range of $7.4-$7.7 billion and an adjusted EBITDA between $825 million and $850 million (versus $810 and $850 million of the prior expectation).



Adjusted EPS is now projected to be in the band of $3.15-$3.30 (versus $3.10 and $3.30 of the prior expectation). Operating cash flow is projected to be in the range of $460-$480 million (versus $450 million and $480 million of the prior expectation).

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024) results, with earnings and revenues surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines increased.



DHI now expects consolidated revenues in the range of $36.8-$37.2 billion versus the prior expectation of $36.7-$37.7 billion. DHI reported $35.5 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Homes closed are anticipated within 90,000-90,500 units versus 89,000-91,000 units expected earlier.



KB Home KBH reported impressive results in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended May 31, 2024). Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



On an encouraging note, KB Home’s earnings increased on a year-over-year basis despite a revenue decline. Leveraging the advantages of its Built to Order model, which provides buyers with choices, flexibility and affordability, the company is confident in its ability to effectively navigate potential fluctuations in housing market conditions.



PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported stellar results in second-quarter 2024, wherein earnings and revenues handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



In the second quarter of 2024, PulteGroup saw significant benefits from key factors driving its success. The company's balanced operating model resulted in increases in closings, average sales price, and gross margin, which collectively led to a 19.3% increase in EPS. Strong cash flows provided the flexibility to invest in business growth, return funds to shareholders, and strengthen the overall capital structure.

