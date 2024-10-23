KBR narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.20-$3.30 from $3.15-$3.30

Consensus $3.25. Narrows FY24 revenue view to $7.5B-$7.7B from $7.4B-$7.7B, consensus $7.59B. Updated guidance reflects KBR‘s (KBR) operational performance and the acquisition of LinQuest. “During the quarter, we strategically shaped our portfolio and allocated capital in a thoughtful, balanced way,” Bradie continued. “Our acquisition of LinQuest, a leader in advanced engineering, data analytics, and digital integration, enhances our capabilities in space, air dominance, and connected battle space missions and introduces KBR to new U.S. government customers and contract vehicles. With strong performance across KBR and the integration of LinQuest progressing well, I am pleased to announce an increase in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA2, and Adjusted EPS2 guidance for 2024. We welcome our new colleagues to the KBR family and look forward to the opportunities to shape the future together.”

