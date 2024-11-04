Kazia Therapeutics announces granting of Type C meeting with FDA

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted a Type C meeting with the company in December to discuss the potential pathways to registration of Kazia’s blood brain barrier penetrant PI3K/mTOR inhibitor, paxalisib, for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed GBM. In July, the company announced results from the Phase II/III clinical trial, GBM-AGILE, in which newly diagnosed unmethylated patients with glioblastoma treated with paxalisib showed clinically meaningful improvement in a prespecified secondary analysis for overall survival. Full data including secondary endpoints from the paxalisib arm of the GBM-AGILE study is expected to be presented at a scientific meeting later this year. Paxalisib has previously received orphan drug designation and fast track designation from the FDA for glioblastoma in unmethylated MGMT promoter status patients, following radiation plus temozolomide therapy.

