News & Insights

Stocks
KZIA

Kazia Therapeutics announces granting of Type C meeting with FDA

November 04, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted a Type C meeting with the company in December to discuss the potential pathways to registration of Kazia’s blood brain barrier penetrant PI3K/mTOR inhibitor, paxalisib, for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed GBM. In July, the company announced results from the Phase II/III clinical trial, GBM-AGILE, in which newly diagnosed unmethylated patients with glioblastoma treated with paxalisib showed clinically meaningful improvement in a prespecified secondary analysis for overall survival. Full data including secondary endpoints from the paxalisib arm of the GBM-AGILE study is expected to be presented at a scientific meeting later this year. Paxalisib has previously received orphan drug designation and fast track designation from the FDA for glioblastoma in unmethylated MGMT promoter status patients, following radiation plus temozolomide therapy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KZIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KZIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.