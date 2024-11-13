Kayne Anderson BDC reports Q3 EPS 53c, consensus 51c

Net asset value of $16.70 per share, an increase from $16.57 per share as of June 30, 2024. “We are pleased to report strong origination activity during the third quarter,” said Doug Goodwillie, Co-CEO. “Origination volumes have picked-up substantially during 2024 and we see this pace continuing based on the current level of private equity investment activity”. “Our portfolio, which is diversified by end-market and industry, continues to perform well for our shareholders,” said CEO Ken Leonard. “The stable industries we focus on have produced attractive debt financing opportunities and a portfolio with lower leverage and higher interest coverage.”

