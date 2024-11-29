Kanzhun Ltd. Plans Board Meeting and Earnings Call

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kanzhun Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for December 11, 2024, to review the company’s unaudited results for the third quarter and decide on a potential dividend declaration. The same day, anearnings conference callwill be held to discuss the financial outcomes, with access provided through online registration. This announcement could influence investor interest and stock performance.

For further insights into HK:2076 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.