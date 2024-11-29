Kanzhun Ltd. Plans Board Meeting and Earnings Call

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.
Kanzhun Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for December 11, 2024, to review the company’s unaudited results for the third quarter and decide on a potential dividend declaration. The same day, anearnings conference callwill be held to discuss the financial outcomes, with access provided through online registration. This announcement could influence investor interest and stock performance.
