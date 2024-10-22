News & Insights

Kansas, Utah voters support marijuana legalization, Marijuana Moment says

October 22, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Kansas and Utah, known conservative U.S. states, show a majority of voter support for adult-use marijuana legalization in recent polling, wrote Kyle Jaeger for Marijuana Moment. With the United States Presidential election only weeks away, cannabis reform has been an attention grabber, with both Trump and Harris camps ” backing an end to prohibition for the first time in U.S. history,” noted the Marijuana Moment story… Companies and ETFs in the space include: Canopy Growth (CGC), Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Curaleaf (CURLF) Terra Tech Corp (TRTC) GrowGeneration (GRWG) Cresco Labs (CRLBF) ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ).

