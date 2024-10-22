Kansas, Utah voters support marijuana legalization, Marijuana Moment says

Kansas and Utah, known conservative U.S. states, show a majority of voter support for adult-use marijuana legalization in recent polling, wrote Kyle Jaeger for Marijuana Moment. With the United States Presidential election only weeks away, cannabis reform has been an attention grabber, with both Trump and Harris camps ” backing an end to prohibition for the first time in U.S. history,” noted the Marijuana Moment story… Companies and ETFs in the space include: Canopy Growth (CGC), Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Curaleaf (CURLF) Terra Tech Corp (TRTC) GrowGeneration (GRWG) Cresco Labs (CRLBF) ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.