Kanabo Group’s The GP Service Wins Prestigious Tech Award

November 19, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

Kanabo Group (GB:KNB) has released an update.

Kanabo Group’s subsidiary, The GP Service, has won the Lloyds British Business Excellence Award for Tech Business of the Year, underscoring its leadership in healthcare technology. The company has expanded its reach with a network of over 6,000 pharmacies and is refining AI-driven tools to improve patient care and operational efficiency. This achievement highlights Kanabo’s strategic focus on innovation and scalability in the telemedicine sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

