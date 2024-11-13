News & Insights

Stocks

Kamigumi Co. Strengthens Capital with Stock Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 08:24 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kamigumi Co (JP:9364) has released an update.

Kamigumi Co. has recently acquired over 3.8 million shares of its own stock for approximately 12.3 billion yen as part of a strategic move to enhance its capital policies amid a shifting business climate. This transaction, executed via the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflects Kamigumi’s proactive approach to managing its financial resources and market presence.

For further insights into JP:9364 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.