Kamigumi Co. Strengthens Capital with Stock Buyback

Kamigumi Co (JP:9364) has released an update.

Kamigumi Co. has recently acquired over 3.8 million shares of its own stock for approximately 12.3 billion yen as part of a strategic move to enhance its capital policies amid a shifting business climate. This transaction, executed via the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflects Kamigumi’s proactive approach to managing its financial resources and market presence.

