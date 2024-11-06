Kaltura reports Q3 EPS 1c, consensus (2c)

Reports Q3 revenue $44.295M, consensus $43.06M. “We delivered record subscription revenue and ARR in the third quarter, making it our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Cash flow was at a record high, and Adjusted EBITDA was positive for the fifth consecutive quarter and at its highest level since the second quarter of 2020, fueled by a record gross margin. We also posted a sequential and year-over-year increase in new bookings for the second consecutive quarter, continued year-over-year improvement in gross retention, and record RPO. In light of these results, we are once again increasing our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year and are expecting to post positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter and for the full year, which would translate to over a $46 million improvement in cash flow from operations in 2024 as compared to the same period only two years ago,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura (KLTR) Co-founder, Chairman, President and CEO.

