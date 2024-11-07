News & Insights

Stocks

Kalo Gold Unveils New Gold Targets in Fiji

November 07, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kalo Gold Holdings (TSE:KALO) has released an update.

Kalo Gold Holdings has discovered seven new potential gold targets along the Namalau Trend in Fiji, indicating a large epithermal system. The company plans to conduct further exploration, including trenching and drilling, to explore these promising targets. This development could significantly enhance Kalo Gold’s position in thegold marketwith its Vatu Aurum Project.

For further insights into TSE:KALO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.