Kalo Gold Unveils New Gold Targets in Fiji

Kalo Gold Holdings (TSE:KALO) has released an update.

Kalo Gold Holdings has discovered seven new potential gold targets along the Namalau Trend in Fiji, indicating a large epithermal system. The company plans to conduct further exploration, including trenching and drilling, to explore these promising targets. This development could significantly enhance Kalo Gold’s position in thegold marketwith its Vatu Aurum Project.

For further insights into TSE:KALO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.