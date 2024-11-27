Kalina Power Boosts Alberta Projects Amid AI Demand

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited is advancing its Power-CCS projects in Alberta, Canada, with its subsidiary expanding land holdings and enhancing natural gas engagements to support AI data centers and natural gas tolling. The company is also in ongoing negotiations for project financing and has appointed Matthew Jenkins as an executive director to steer capital formation strategies. These efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the growing demand for energy in the AI and cloud computing sectors.

