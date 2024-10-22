Kalamazoo Resources Announces Progress in Gold Project Deal

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has announced the completion of De Grey Mining’s site-based due diligence program at the Ashburton Gold Project, a significant milestone under their Option to Acquire Agreement. With exclusivity granted until February 2025, De Grey has the opportunity to acquire the project for $30 million, which could enhance Kalamazoo’s future prospects. The ongoing studies, including metallurgical tests, are progressing, indicating a robust evaluation process for potential acquisition.

For further insights into AU:KZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.