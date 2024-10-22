News & Insights

Kalamazoo Resources Announces Progress in Gold Project Deal

October 22, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has announced the completion of De Grey Mining’s site-based due diligence program at the Ashburton Gold Project, a significant milestone under their Option to Acquire Agreement. With exclusivity granted until February 2025, De Grey has the opportunity to acquire the project for $30 million, which could enhance Kalamazoo’s future prospects. The ongoing studies, including metallurgical tests, are progressing, indicating a robust evaluation process for potential acquisition.

