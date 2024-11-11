News & Insights

Kajima Corporation Boosts Financial Forecasts for FY2024

November 11, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Kajima (JP:1812) has released an update.

Kajima Corporation has revised its financial forecasts upward for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to strong performance in its construction and real estate development segments. The company expects consolidated revenues and net income to surpass previous estimates, with notable improvements in domestic operations. However, overseas net income projections have been adjusted downward due to delayed property sales.

