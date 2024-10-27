Kaiser Reef Issues New Shares and Explores Opportunities

Kaiser Reef Ltd (AU:KAU) has released an update.

Kaiser Reef Ltd has issued 46.7 million fully paid ordinary shares, taking advantage of exemptions under the Corporations Act 2001 to facilitate their on-sale without disclosure. The company is actively exploring new commercial opportunities, including acquisitions and joint ventures, although negotiations are still in early stages.

