Kaiser Reef Issues New Shares and Explores Opportunities

October 27, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Kaiser Reef Ltd (AU:KAU) has released an update.

Kaiser Reef Ltd has issued 46.7 million fully paid ordinary shares, taking advantage of exemptions under the Corporations Act 2001 to facilitate their on-sale without disclosure. The company is actively exploring new commercial opportunities, including acquisitions and joint ventures, although negotiations are still in early stages.

