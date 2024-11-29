News & Insights

Stocks

Kaisa Group Schedules EGM for Key Financial Resolutions

November 29, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1638) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 18, 2024, in Hong Kong to discuss key resolutions including the issuance of zero coupon mandatory convertible bonds and the AHG Work Fee Share Issue. These moves are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial strategies and shareholder interests.

For further insights into HK:1638 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.