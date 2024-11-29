Kaisa Group Schedules EGM for Key Financial Resolutions

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1638) has released an update.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 18, 2024, in Hong Kong to discuss key resolutions including the issuance of zero coupon mandatory convertible bonds and the AHG Work Fee Share Issue. These moves are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial strategies and shareholder interests.

