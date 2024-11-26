Kairos Pharma selects IBN for corporate communications efforts

Kairos Pharma (KAPA) has selected IBN to spearhead its corporate communications efforts. Kairos Pharma’s development pipeline targets drug resistance and immune suppression, two critical barriers to effective cancer treatment. The company’s flagship program, ENV105, is designed to address resistance in anti-androgen and EGFR-based therapies by targeting CD105, a protein that cancer cells produce to evade treatment. This innovative approach has the potential to revitalize existing cancer drugs and deliver lasting benefits for patients. ENV105 is currently in Phase 2 trial for prostate cancer and Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs. As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Kairos Pharma.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KAPA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.