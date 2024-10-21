News & Insights

Stocks

Kabunga Holdings Voting Power Declines in AuKing Mining

October 21, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

Kabunga Holdings Pty Ltd has seen a reduction in its voting power in AuKing Mining Ltd due to the issuance of additional shares by the company. Despite holding the same number of shares, Kabunga’s voting power decreased from 15.45% to 11.17% as the total number of shares on issue increased. This change highlights the impact of share dilution on substantial shareholders.

For further insights into AU:AKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.