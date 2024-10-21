Kabunga Holdings Voting Power Declines in AuKing Mining

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

Kabunga Holdings Pty Ltd has seen a reduction in its voting power in AuKing Mining Ltd due to the issuance of additional shares by the company. Despite holding the same number of shares, Kabunga’s voting power decreased from 15.45% to 11.17% as the total number of shares on issue increased. This change highlights the impact of share dilution on substantial shareholders.

