K92 Mining Unveils New High-Grade Zones

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) has released an update.

K92 Mining Inc. reported remarkable high-grade results from its ongoing drilling at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea, revealing new dilatant zones with significant potential for bulk mining. These zones, identified in previously underexplored areas near existing infrastructure, show promising strike lengths, boosting prospects for near-term mining operations.

