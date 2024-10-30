K-TIG Limited Secures A$500k for Expansion

K-TIG Ltd (AU:KTG) has released an update.

K-TIG Limited has successfully raised A$500,000 through a convertible note offering to further fund its operations and explore potential acquisitions. The funds will be used for working capital, including salaries and professional services. This move highlights K-TIG’s commitment to enhancing its financial position and expanding its innovative welding technology.

