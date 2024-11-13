News & Insights

Stocks

K-Bro Linen Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

November 13, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) has released an update.

K-Bro Linen Inc. reported a robust 20.2% increase in Q3 2024 revenue, driven by notable growth in both its healthcare and hospitality segments. The company’s adjusted EBITDA saw a significant rise, highlighting the positive impact of recent acquisitions and stabilized market conditions. Additionally, K-Bro’s dividend declaration and expanded credit facilities underscore its financial confidence and strategic growth initiatives.

For further insights into TSE:KBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.