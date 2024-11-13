K-Bro Linen Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) has released an update.

K-Bro Linen Inc. reported a robust 20.2% increase in Q3 2024 revenue, driven by notable growth in both its healthcare and hospitality segments. The company’s adjusted EBITDA saw a significant rise, highlighting the positive impact of recent acquisitions and stabilized market conditions. Additionally, K-Bro’s dividend declaration and expanded credit facilities underscore its financial confidence and strategic growth initiatives.

