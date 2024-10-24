News & Insights

Stocks

JZR Gold Inc. Completes Successful Private Placement

October 24, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jazz Resources (TSE:JZR) has released an update.

JZR Gold Inc. successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $974,125 by issuing over 6 million units. Due to high investor interest, the offering was increased from its original target, with proceeds aimed at supporting operations and exploration in Brazil’s Vila Nova Gold project.

For further insights into TSE:JZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.