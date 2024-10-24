JZR Gold Inc. Completes Successful Private Placement

Jazz Resources (TSE:JZR) has released an update.

JZR Gold Inc. successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $974,125 by issuing over 6 million units. Due to high investor interest, the offering was increased from its original target, with proceeds aimed at supporting operations and exploration in Brazil’s Vila Nova Gold project.

