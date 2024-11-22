Jyske Realkredit Announces Leadership Transition in 2025

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Realkredit has announced that Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen will retire as CEO in the second quarter of 2025, after 34 years with the company. Anders Lund Hansen, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in investment and trading, will take over the role, while Lisbeth Arentzen will join as a new board member to strengthen the company’s credit expertise. This leadership transition aims to ensure the continued growth and development of Jyske Realkredit.

