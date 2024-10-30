Jyske Bank A/S Reports Managerial Transactions

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has disclosed transactions involving individuals with managerial responsibilities and their close associates, in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The transparency aims to foster trust and compliance within financial markets. Such disclosures are crucial for investors monitoring corporate governance and ethical standards.

