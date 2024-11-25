Justera Health Updates RSU Vesting Schedule

ScreenPro Security Inc. (TSE:VTAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Justera Health Ltd. has updated the vesting schedule for its Restricted Share Units, with half vesting by March 2025 and the rest by May 2025. The change aligns with regulatory requirements and reflects Justera’s commitment to employee incentives. The company, established in 2020, continues to focus on health and wellness through a variety of personalized services.

For further insights into TSE:VTAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.