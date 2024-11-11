Just Eat Takeaway.com Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading online food delivery company, has repurchased a total of 549,194 shares as part of its €150 million share buyback program, amounting to nearly €68 million in total. This strategic move, executed across multiple platforms, aims to consolidate its market position while potentially enhancing shareholder value. The company provides weekly updates on the progress of this program on its website.

