Juno Minerals Highlights Promising Central Yilgarn Projects

Juno Minerals Ltd. is highlighting key developments in their Central Yilgarn Projects, including the Mount Mason and Mount Ida sites, which are significant for hematite and lithium prospects. The company’s investor presentation underscores the potential of these mineral resources, adhering to the JORC Code for reporting standards. Investors are advised to consider past performance data and mineral resource estimates as indicators of future potential.

