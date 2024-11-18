News & Insights

Juniper, HP Enterprise met with DOJ to urge not to block merger, Bloomberg says

November 18, 2024 — 07:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Executives with Juniper (JNPR) and HP Enterprises (HPE) have met with antitrust regulator at the Justice Deparment last week, urging the agency not to seek to block their merger, Bloomberg’s Josh Sisco and Leah Nylen report, citing people familiar with the matter. Following this “last rites” meeting, the DOJ may still allow HP’s buyout of Juniper to continue with some changes made to address the competition concerns, the report states. A decision on whether the U.S. will seek to block the deal could be made as soon as this week, though the companies may also delay the deal until President Trump is in office as his Justice Department may be more lenient, the report states.

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

HPE
JNPR

