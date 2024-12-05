Jumia reports orders totaled 4.3M for two months ended November 30

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) announced preliminary unaudited results of selected KPIs for the two months ended November 30, 2024, including the performance of select KPIs relating to the Company’s annual Black Friday event, which ran from November 1 through November 30, 2024. All reported preliminary KPIs exclude results from South Africa and Tunisia, reflecting the Company’s recently announced exit from these markets by year end 2024. In the two months ended November 30, 2024, Orders totaled 4.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, with 62% of orders placed during Jumia’s Black Friday event in November. The number of customers who placed an order increased by 9% and Gross Merchandise Volume on a constant currency basis increased by 33% in the two months ended November 30, 2024. Jumia believes its performance is a clear sign that Jumia’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements are taking hold. On a preliminary basis, Jumia’s key usage KPIs for the two months ended November 30, 2024 reflect: Orders increased by 18% compared to the same period in 2023, while 1.8 million customers placed at least one order in the period, up 9% compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating that customers continue to respond to Jumia’s value proposition and diversified product supply. Physical goods orders increased by 17% year-over-year to 3.9 million. GMV, on a constant currency basis, increased 33% year-over-year. GMV in reported currency increased 2% year-over-year as the significant currency devaluations in Nigeria and Egypt continue to impact GMV. The Company saw strong performance of priority categories such as Phones, Fashion, and Home and Living, which helped to deliver solid GMV growth in constant currency. Enhanced product selection in priority categories supported overall marketplace performance with 31% of items sold being sourced from international sellers – not only expanding product availability, but also enabling Jumia to offer more competitive pricing and a wider variety of items. Jumia Logistics handled 5.6 million packages during the two months period, as compared to 4.5 million packages in the prior year period, showing that Jumia’s logistics network can operate at scale and support growth. Jumia’s upcountry strategy continues to show strong results with physical goods orders outside the capital city and main urban centers in Nigeria growing 44% year-over-year in the first two months of the quarter, with a significant portion of the acceleration coming during Jumia’s Black Friday event. Jumia also successfully leveraged several efficient marketing channels, including the distribution of over one million catalogs and thousands of community radio campaigns to reach new and existing customers and resonate with an even broader audience across markets

