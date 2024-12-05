News & Insights

Stocks

Judge say Allen’s $10B lawsuit against McDonald’s can proceed, Variety says

December 05, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

United States District Judge Fernando Olguin ruled a lawsuit filed by Byron Allen seeking $10B alleging racial discrimination by McDonald’s (MCD) can proceed to trial, Brian Steinberg of Variety reports. The federal judge found what he called a “close call” that Allen’s claims McDonald’s promoted “racial stereotyping” by not advertising with Black-owned media should be addressed by a jury. Allen alleges his Entertainment Studios and Weather Channel were denied ad dollars spent by McDonald’s as part of its large budget for general-market advertising and instead relegated to an “African American tier.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.