Judge say Allen’s $10B lawsuit against McDonald’s can proceed, Variety says

United States District Judge Fernando Olguin ruled a lawsuit filed by Byron Allen seeking $10B alleging racial discrimination by McDonald’s (MCD) can proceed to trial, Brian Steinberg of Variety reports. The federal judge found what he called a “close call” that Allen’s claims McDonald’s promoted “racial stereotyping” by not advertising with Black-owned media should be addressed by a jury. Allen alleges his Entertainment Studios and Weather Channel were denied ad dollars spent by McDonald’s as part of its large budget for general-market advertising and instead relegated to an “African American tier.”
