JSS Real Estate Successfully Acquires Árima Real Estate

JSS Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.’s public acquisition offer for Árima Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. has been overwhelmingly accepted, with 99.32% of shares agreeing to the deal. This surpasses the minimum requirement, indicating a successful acquisition. The outcome will be officially announced in the stock market bulletins on November 7, 2024.

