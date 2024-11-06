JSS Real Estate Successfully Acquires Árima Real Estate

Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA (ES:ARM) has released an update.
JSS Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.’s public acquisition offer for Árima Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. has been overwhelmingly accepted, with 99.32% of shares agreeing to the deal. This surpasses the minimum requirement, indicating a successful acquisition. The outcome will be officially announced in the stock market bulletins on November 7, 2024.
