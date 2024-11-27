JPMorgan ups Unilever target, adds to Analyst Focus List

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Unilever (UL) to EUR 65 from EUR 63 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm also added the shares to its Analyst Focus List. It expects the company to build on its consistent volume and mix delivery showcased during 2024 into next year. Pricing should also pick up as the cost backdrop turns modestly inflationary, but with productivity savings and operational leverage expect EBIT margins can still see moderate improvement, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

