JPMorgan Makes International Splash in Bonds Market

Indian government bonds have been added to the JPMorgan GBI Emerging Market Global Series Index for the first time, reflecting a milestone for Indian markets. The move follows the RBI's 2020 decision to remove foreign investment restrictions on specific rupee debt.
Starting June 28, 27 Indian G-secs are now open to non-resident investors under the Fully Accessible Route, boosting their market presence. These bonds, with the longest duration in the index and a yield of 7%, present a significant opportunity for global investors.
This inclusion is expected to raise foreign ownership of Indian government debt from 2% to 4.4% and may lead to further additions in other global indices.
Finsum: Investors might start flocking to EM as rates fall in the west.
- bonds
- EMs
- JPMorgan
