JPMorgan Makes International Splash in Bonds Market

Indian government bonds have been added to the JPMorgan GBI Emerging Market Global Series Index for the first time, reflecting a milestone for Indian markets. The move follows the RBI's 2020 decision to remove foreign investment restrictions on specific rupee debt.

Starting June 28, 27 Indian G-secs are now open to non-resident investors under the Fully Accessible Route, boosting their market presence. These bonds, with the longest duration in the index and a yield of 7%, present a significant opportunity for global investors.

This inclusion is expected to raise foreign ownership of Indian government debt from 2% to 4.4% and may lead to further additions in other global indices.

Finsum: Investors might start flocking to EM as rates fall in the west.

bonds

EMs

JPMorgan

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.