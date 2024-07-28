News & Insights

JPMorgan Makes International Splash in Bonds Market

July 28, 2024 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM

Indian government bonds have been added to the JPMorgan GBI Emerging Market Global Series Index for the first time, reflecting a milestone for Indian markets. The move follows the RBI's 2020 decision to remove foreign investment restrictions on specific rupee debt.

 

Starting June 28, 27 Indian G-secs are now open to non-resident investors under the Fully Accessible Route, boosting their market presence. These bonds, with the longest duration in the index and a yield of 7%, present a significant opportunity for global investors. 

 

This inclusion is expected to raise foreign ownership of Indian government debt from 2% to 4.4% and may lead to further additions in other global indices.

Finsum: Investors might start flocking to EM as rates fall in the west. 

