News & Insights

Stocks

JPMorgan downgrades LG Display to Neutral on slower turnaround

October 23, 2024 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan downgraded LG Display (LPL) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of KRW 12,000, down from KRW 15,000, post the Q3 report. The firm cites a slower turnaround amid “muted” IT panel demand and rising price pressure at OLED, as well as a lack of catalysts for the downgrade. The analyst expects LG’s Q4 earnings to be below consensus and expects the shares to remain range-bound in the next six months before investor focus moves onto the iPhone 17 cycle or a potential recovery in IT panel business momentum.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.