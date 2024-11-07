News & Insights

Stocks

JPMorgan downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Baird

November 07, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird downgraded JPMorgan (JPM) to Underperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $200. The analyst urges investors to take profits in JPMorgan shares here, saying current prices offer a poor risk/reward. The firm sees limited upside in the stock. Baird understands the optimism market participants have around a “more benign” regulatory environment, along with a more pro-growth macroeconomic agenda under President Trump. At the same time, it finds that JPMorgan’s expectations “are quite high” with the stock trading close or at all-time highs. “We know we are fighting the tape here, but believe it makes sense to sell the stock here given what we see as limited upside,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JPM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.