JPMorgan downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Baird

Baird downgraded JPMorgan (JPM) to Underperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $200. The analyst urges investors to take profits in JPMorgan shares here, saying current prices offer a poor risk/reward. The firm sees limited upside in the stock. Baird understands the optimism market participants have around a “more benign” regulatory environment, along with a more pro-growth macroeconomic agenda under President Trump. At the same time, it finds that JPMorgan’s expectations “are quite high” with the stock trading close or at all-time highs. “We know we are fighting the tape here, but believe it makes sense to sell the stock here given what we see as limited upside,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JPM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.