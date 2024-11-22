JPMorgan Boosts Stake in Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc (GB:ROOF) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its stake in Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights. This move, finalized on November 20, 2024, signals JPMorgan’s growing interest and confidence in the UK-based energy firm. The acquisition involves both direct and indirect voting rights, reflecting a strategic position in the green energy sector.

