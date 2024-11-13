Journey Medical Reports Q3 2024 Earnings, Eyes Emrosi Launch

Journey Medical Corporation ( (DERM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Journey Medical Corporation presented to its investors.

Journey Medical Corporation is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that specializes in marketing FDA-approved prescription products for dermatological conditions, operating primarily in the dermatology sector with a focus on efficient sales and marketing strategies. In its third-quarter 2024 financial report, Journey Medical Corporation announced significant highlights, including the FDA approval of Emrosi™ for treating rosacea and a revenue of $14.6 million, with plans to launch Emrosi in early 2025. Key financial metrics revealed a 4% decrease in total net product revenues compared to the previous year, despite a notable increase in Qbrexza sales. The company also reported a net loss of $2.4 million, attributed to increased expenses and the absence of a one-time payment received in 2023. Looking ahead, Journey Medical is optimistic about Emrosi’s market potential and anticipates continued revenue growth, reflecting management’s commitment to enhancing its product portfolio and market presence.

