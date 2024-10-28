News & Insights

Jones Soda Co. Announces Leadership Transition

October 28, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Jones Soda (JSDA) has released an update.

Jones Soda Co. has appointed Paul Norman as the Interim President and CEO following the departure of David Knight. With a rich background in consumer products, Norman aims to focus on value-creation strategies and operational efficiency during this transition. The company is actively searching for a permanent CEO to continue driving its innovative initiatives.

