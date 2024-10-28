Jones Soda Co. Announces Leadership Transition

Jones Soda (JSDA) has released an update.

Jones Soda Co. has appointed Paul Norman as the Interim President and CEO following the departure of David Knight. With a rich background in consumer products, Norman aims to focus on value-creation strategies and operational efficiency during this transition. The company is actively searching for a permanent CEO to continue driving its innovative initiatives.

